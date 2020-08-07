EDITOR,
Every day that Rep. Josh Harder sits in Congress is a bad day for the Central Valley. Harder is a liberal extremist who does not represent our values.
Nothing illustrates this point better than a late June resolution that was introduced by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla.
Steube’s resolution condemned George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police and supported peaceful protests, in addition to condemning the riots, violence and looting that have occurred in the United States.
Here are my questions for Harder. I assume you would join us in condemning the killing of George Floyd and supporting peaceful protests, which are protected by the Bill of Rights.
So, why did you and every single Democrat in the House of Representatives refuse to support this resolution to condemn the riots, violence and looting?
Are the Democratic Party’s ties to Antifa (the supposed antifascist group that uses fascist techniques and violence to oppose “fascism”) too tight for you to condemn their violence?
Any member of Congress, including you, Mr. Harder, who doesn’t have the backbone to condemn rioting and violence should not be in Congress. Harder is the problem; Republican Ted Howze is the solution.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.