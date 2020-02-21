EDITOR,
It’s unbelievable that the county takes 80% of our local property taxes and sends them outside our city limits to provide services that we need to go to Stockton to use. These services include mental health, substance abuse and a homeless shelter. How is this acceptable and why is no one, except Mayor Rickman, speaking up about this? Tracy’s property tax revenue is getting higher every year with all the new businesses, corporations and homes being built in Tracy and yet, we only get a small slice of the pie. Other tax sharing agreements in California are split more evenly, 50/50, 60/40, between the counties and cities. If we had a more fair agreement with the county, Tracy could provide those services here and the money we receive would be an ongoing revenue source to fund these services.
Keep up the great work, Mayor Rickman. It’s nice to have an elected official who will fight for the community he serves.
Cliff Santiago, Tracy
