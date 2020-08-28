EDITOR,
Firefighters hard-pressed by some of the largest wildfires in California history ordered a “safe shutdown” of Site 300 in Tracy due the imminent threat they were facing. Imagine if the fire actually moved onto Site 300. Many contaminants would become airborne — depleted uranium as well as many other contaminants. Site 300 is a nuclear weapons facility that poses the most significant security threat of any such facility in the U.S.
Earlier this month, the National Nuclear Security Administration published a “Notice of Intent” in the Federal Register to make changes to Livermore Lab’s nuclear material limits and other programs. The NNSA announced a minimal 45-day public comment period on the “scope” of its proposed environmental review. Furthermore, the NNSA stated that there would be a virtual public hearing and it is set to happen on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
It is imperative to send NNSA a request for a 90-day extension to the public comment period. Send your request to LLNLSWEIS@nnsa.doe.gov. If you can’t email, call 833-778-0508 or postal mail your request to Ms. Fana Gebeyehu-Houston, NEPA Document Manager, National Nuclear Security Administration, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, P.O. Box 808, L-293, 7000 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94551-0808.
Ask for a 90-day extension of the comment period and for a second public meeting closer to the end of the new comment period. The virtual public hearing is via WebEx on the scope of the environment review this Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The URL to participate is https://tinyurl.com/LLNLSW9-2.
You can access documents at www.energy.gov/nnsa/nnsa-nepa-reading-room and find more information online at www.trivalleycares.org. Don’t we have the right to know so we can participate in these nuclear weapon decision-makings?
Raiza Marciscano-Bettis, Tracy
