Editor,
Regarding the mobile COVID-19 testing story I hope to help not confuse.
“New mobile COVID-19 testing launches in Tracy and other Valley cities.” Press staff report, Jan 8, 2021: “The test is free to anyone, including people without health insurance.”
Regarding the statement “the test is free to anyone, including people without health insurance” makes it a little confusing to me. So I went to Curatives website and read that if you have health insurance Curative will bill them and if they pay you, you then endorse the check over to Curative. Cost of test is $325.
There is no mention of the person being tested will not be liable for the $325 if the insurance does not reimburse the cost of testing. There is also no mention that I found that uses income levels for the free testing offer.
And there are negative news stories from other sources about the test and its accuracy. As well as not being FDA approved, this information provided by Curatives web site. I believe people who read this story from the Tracy Press would appreciate more facts such as “free with no strings attached,” “free Covid-19 testing using your tax dollars, yes free,” “free Covid-19 testing, yes free, your government will foot the bill.” Then I wouldn’t need to be schooled: “What part of free don’t you understand.”
Michael Gonzales, Tracy
