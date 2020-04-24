EDITOR,
Every few days, the American people are treated to a fresh outrage from Nancy Pelosi and her courtiers, including Rep. Josh Harder.
After first blocking the $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus (demanding new bargaining powers for unions and increased fuel emission standards for airplanes), Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are now blocking money to help small businesses.
The Wall Street Journal captured the current reality on April 16: “For seven long days, Democrats have been blocking a $250 billion refill for the Paycheck Protection Program, and on Thursday morning the loan fund finally ran out of money. ‘Every Senate Republican was ready to act today,’ Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday. ‘But Democrats would not let us reopen the program.’”
The Paycheck Protection Program is meant to ease the COVID-19 trauma for businesses, and so far about 1.6 million forgivable loans have been approved for small businesses.
With 22 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits within the past month and unemployment expected to top 20% in San Joaquin County by May, Pelosi and her congressman, Harder, are harming people.
It’s time to ask Joe Walker’s question again: Whom does Harder represent — Pelosi or the 10th Congressional District?
Dave Kerst, Tracy
