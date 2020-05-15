EDITOR,
In regards to two articles dated March 6, “Rickman, Ransom see homelessness as top topic for continuing campaign,” and May 8, “Homelessness plan endorsed as a new start to resolve wide-ranging issues,” I dared to ponder my own recent events. After having my wife’s vehicle ransacked last week and observing a video of the culprit wearing a surgical mask and orange backpack checking the doors of my neighbors’ vehicles at approximately 4 a.m. (this is what is known as car hopping), I wondered, was this a doctor who was starting a shift or ending a shift to make ends meet? I think not. Was it a neighbor? I don’t know. So if I speculate people might get offended, that is true. I have had issues with strangers last year spending the night at the rear of my yard. I called Union Pacific; I called the city of Tracy; they referred me to San Joaquin County; they in turn referred me to Caltrans/Highway Patrol. Why? Because I speculated that they were migrating from the large encampment under the Interstate 205 overpass at Byron Road. Two weeks ago, the right of way was cleaned up, thank you very much. I know 1 + 1 = 2. And forgive me if I offend anyone for mentioning the encampment of strangers along the 205 off-ramp at Grant Line Road, adjacent to Chesapeake Bay Apartments located on West Lowell Avenue. I reckon the encampment falls under the jurisdiction of the State of California/Highway Patrol. But for the damage to the fencing at Clyde Bland Park giving vehicle access to the encampment, the city is responsible. This leads me to look closely on who will get my vote for the San Joaquin County supervisors seat in District 5.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
