For years, conservatives have chided Mickey McGuire to be more thorough in his research and set aside his left-wing ideology to see more reality.
I recently wrote a letter to the editor in which I noted that Rep. Josh Harder had supported illegal immigrants voting illegally in elections (especially municipal ones) in 2019.
McGuire (Letters, June 12) wrote back: “Wait! Nobody supports foreigners voting in our elections. Nobody! The assertion is outrageous and false on its face.”
Well, Tracyites should mark this day as one in which McGuire was busted once again for wrong, inaccurate information.
During a January 2019 interview on PBS, Margaret Hoover pressed former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams if she supports noncitizens voting, to which Abrams said: “I wouldn’t oppose it.”
Abrams also said she’s open to noncitizens and minors voting in municipal elections. Democrats no longer distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants.
Make no mistake about it, illegal immigrants are a voting constituency for the Democratic Party, who speak in code and in California give illegal immigrants both driver’s licenses and voter registration forms. That’s a great way to cheat.
In 2019, as House Democrats voted on the “For the People Act,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) offered a nonbinding motion in Congress to reaffirm “that only U.S. citizens should have the right to vote” and 228 Democrats, including Harder, rejected it.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation and the Virginia Voters Alliance have collected information from a few Virginia counties that demonstrates a massive problem. In their sample of eight Virginia counties who responded to their public inspection requests, they found 1,046 aliens registered to vote illegally.
McGuire said nobody supports aliens voting in our elections. I gave him 229 Democrats, including Harder. He owes the people of Tracy an apology.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
