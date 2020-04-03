EDITOR,
What is Tracy or San Joaquin County going to do about tenants that rent homes or apartments that due to the virus have been laid off and are unable to pay rent? The mortgage companies are giving a break to mortgages but what about renters. There is no way someone could make up a $2,000 rent payment if unable to pay for a couple of months.
Jennifer Price, Tracy
