EDITOR,
If you’ve enjoyed the past few weeks of rioting and looting in the Pacific Northwest, Minnesota and other places, you should vote Democratic in the November elections.
It should be obvious to anyone that the Democratic mayors of Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis, along with the Democratic governors of those states, our own Rep. Josh Harder, and other House Democrats, back looting and violence.
In fact, Harder and every House Democrat are now on record as supporting violence and looting.
A GOP congressman’s resolution that rebuked the George Floyd killing by police, backed peaceful protests, and condemned the riots and looting in the U.S. was opposed by every Democrat in the House, including Harder, in late June.
I’m wondering why Harder doesn’t have the guts to condemn the riots and looting. Furthermore, I’m also wondering if Nancy Pelosi isn’t holding Harder’s apron strings a little too tight.
In Minneapolis, where some 400 businesses were damaged, owners and insurance experts estimate costs of the damage to exceed $500 million, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Recently, Democratic House Speaker Pelosi, who gave Harder some $30 million for the 2018 election, called the federal law enforcement forces sent by President Trump into some riot-torn cities to protect federal courthouses “stormtroopers,” a Nazi-like slur.
It is simply appalling, Mr. Harder, that you and other Democrats haven’t condemned Pelosi’s vicious attack on federal law enforcement people protecting federal property and haven’t condemned the riots and violence.
Harder and other Democrats put their party ahead of their country (supporting violence to make Trump look bad) and are engaging in shameful behavior. I can’t wait to see Harder supporters take a stand for rioting.
Joe Walker, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.