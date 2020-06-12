EDITOR,
I’m sorry the council couldn’t agree to require mask wearing in enclosed spaces like Tracy retail stores. At age 79 and counting (for years to come, I hope), I’m in that well-advertised vulnerable group. I’ll wear a mask in stores, and it seems to me that those who do not are exercising a presumed “right” to infect me.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
