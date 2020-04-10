EDITOR,
The show must go on, but I was hoping the perverse 4-H Club livestock auction would be canceled. I've never understood it. A girl raises a pig as her child, names it and dresses it up as her buddy. Pigs are highly intelligent and affectionate. They bond. Then she sells it as pork on the hoof to the highest bidder. Panic-stricken, terrified, squealing and likely wondering “What did I do wrong?” the girl’s former best friend gets carted away, stunned — hopefully — and slaughtered. Nearly always, the Tracy Press publishes a photo of the girl crying, as if she didn’t know this would happen. And don’t bother calling me a meat-eating hypocrite. I don’t need meat; nobody does with all the delicious plant-based protein alternatives available now. That said, I have to wonder what this process teaches children about the shallow, predatory and cruel nature of humans — and their disposable relationships.
Carl Dellano, Tracy
