Editor,
Last night (11/10/20) the City Council made another bad planning decision that impacts anyone who commutes on Linne Road, Corral Hollow Road, and the entrance to I-580 at Corral Hollow Road.
The City Council will allow the Tracy Hills development to postpone the widening of Corral Hollow indefinitely. The impact to Tracy residents and commuters should be considered over the interests of the developer.
Tracy Hills is a 2,731.6 acres development with over 5,500 homes and over 2 million square feet of commercial and industrial buildings. The gross value of the build-out is well over $3 billion. They can afford to make the road improvements the community needs now, rather than later.
Pete Mitracos, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.