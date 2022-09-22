The Tracy High girls’ varsity volleyball took to the road for their Tri-City Athletic League opener Monday and came home with an inspiring victory after taking down the Lincoln Trojans of Stockton 3-0 in straight sets.
The Bulldogs did not leave much up for debate after going up 2-0 in very quick time. The visitors took care of the first two sets, winning both 25-8 and taking a firm grip of the contest.
The third set proved to be slightly more challenging, however at that point it is more than understandable if the foot slips off the gas ever so slightly. Nonetheless, Tracy brought the victory over the line with a 25-19 win in the final frame.
The Bulldogs were led by senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons on the day with 16 kills and one ace. As on most days, she was co-starred by senior outside hitter Jianna Palmer with seven kills and five digs.
Senior libero Claire Hamer served well with five aces and seven digs. Senior libero Sophia Labasan had two aces and six digs. Both of Tracy’s main setters stood out with junior Ellie Hernandez recording 20 assists and senior Taylor Gardner chipping in with 11.
It was an outstanding first road trip of the season for the Bulldogs as all three Tracy teams secured victories at Lincoln. The freshman team also won in straight sets (25-13, 25-21) and are still undefeated on the season overall (13-0).
The junior varsity team won their match 2-1 (25-23, 19-25, 17-15) in a much tighter contest.
Tracy 3 Tokay 0
The Bulldogs welcomed the Tigers into Tracy for their TCAL home opener on Wednesday and continued their unbeaten start with a comprehensive victory during which both the defense and offense flexed their muscle.
The hosts took care of the first frame 25-12 and very much started as they meant to go on. The Tigers had problems with running any type of offense because of Tracy’s excellent service game and it wasn’t long before errors started creeping in.
On the other side of the net, the ‘Dogs were getting into a groove with every play and the offense was running smoothly. Tracy carried that momentum into the second set which they won 25-7 – having climbed out to a 15-1 lead early on.
Nothing was really working for Tokay. They had no answers for the attacking prowess of their hosts. Lemons and Palmer on the outside and junior middle blocker Ling Han in the center were ruthless in their finishing at the net.
Lemons had 13 kills and two aces on the evening. Han had 12 kills. Palmer finished the game with nine kills and four aces.
Tracy put the game away with a 25-13 third set in which they also built a favorable lead. Head coach Catherine Ebojo was able to pull her starters with the set at 20-11. From there, junior defense specialist Madi Cornwell served up two straight aces to all but ice the Tigers.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the final set 25-13. Hernandez once again found her hitters expertly with 24 assists. Gardner chipped in with 14 assists of her own. Hamer had 13 digs.
