The Kimball girls’ varsity volleyball team made it two wins in their last two with the 3-0 sweep of the Lathrop Spartans on Wednesday night in Tracy. Senior opposite hitter Gracie Costa led the way with power and precision at the net.
The Jags took down their visitors in straight sets, however not without Lathrop putting up a fight in the first and third. The victory sees head coach Steve Doerksen’s team improve to 4-3 on their pre-season schedule, with one game remaining before the start of Valley Oak League play.
The hosts won 25-22 in both the opening and closing frames. In the first, the visitors gave the Jags their best shot, rallied by their traveling student section. However, boosted by a huge 3-2 rivalry win against West last week, the Jags persevered and saw the set off.
“We started out kind of shaky, but they pulled it back together,” Doerksen told the Tracy Press after the game. “The first set shouldn’t have been as close. We definitely played better in the two sets after that.”
Another reason for the slight rust in the opening set may have been the fact that Kimball had a whole week between their wins over the Wolf Pack and Lathrop. However, every time the Jags got into a spot of bother, Costa was there to clean up with her veteran savvy and clinicality on both sides of the ball.
Costa led the Jags on the night with 12 kills, 23 digs, 11 receptions and two aces. She did a little bit of everything. She fought for every ball on defense and finished with immense sharpness at the net. She reflected on her performance with a bright smile after the final point.
“I was surprised,” Costa admitted. “I’ve been really trying to work on my game, my timing and stuff like that. So I was really excited. But I couldn’t do it without the passers and the setters. The kills come last. I think that me scoring today just got our energy up and I made sure to congratulate everyone on the role that they played in that.”
The Jags took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second set, winning 25-11. That was the hosts in their final form. Domination from start to finish. Relentless service, diligent defense, and unforgiving offense.
Kimball served very well as a team against Lathrop, recording 14 collective aces. Junior setter Sophia Tran had the hottest hand individually, drilling five of them into the Spartans side of the court.
In addition, the Jags were extremely efficient finishing at the net with several players recording multiple kills. Senior middle blocker Tiffany Williams had five, along with a block and an ace. Junior outside hitter Faryia Omar had six kills, along with 13 digs, 11 receptions and one ace.
The third set was eerily similar to the first, as the scoreline itself reflected. With their backs against the wall, Lathrop battled admirably. They did their utmost to extend the game and were up 17-15 entering the key stretch, with Kimball making a ton of unforced errors – much to Doerksen’s displeasure.
“I think they got a little tired in the third,” the Jags head coach said. “Maybe a little overconfident too from the second set. We let a few balls drop that we shouldn’t have.”
But despite some adversity, the Jags were keen to get out of the gym in three sets. The hosts rolled up their sleeves and went to work, down 19-17, with none other than Costa bouncing the ball at the service line.
Costa’s serve caused the Spartans defense a ton of problems and saw the set flip on its head, with the Jags picking up late momentum and swinging the score in their favor with four straight points. From 21-19, it was soon 24-22, and Tran took care of the match point – fittingly – with a powerful ace.
While on serve, the Jags did a stellar job fighting for every ball defensively. Senior defensive specialists Ina Obaldo and Kyla Feliciano contributed significantly in that department, keeping plays alive with seven and six digs respectively.
The Jags secured the victory and are embarking on a run of wins at just the right time, with one more pre-season game today against Franklin before VOL gets underway. At their best, Kimball will be a tough out for anyone in the league. But Doerksen opted to stay cautiously optimistic when looking ahead.
“It would be nice to make the playoffs but we’re still just building a program here,” he said. “During the pandemic, we didn’t even have the spring ball that everybody did. So, I’m proud of the progress. The team is doing a great job. But we’re going to have to play a little better as a unit for that to be a reality. There are some real tough teams in our league.”
Costa signed off with some more praise for the team and their togetherness. The offensive standout revealed that the Jags relish challenges and are looking forward to those that await in the near future.
“Working as a team is one of my favorite things about our team, I love it,” she said. “We all work so well together. That sets the tone for future games for us. Our team is always up for a good challenge, we like to fight. We have each other’s backs and we motivate each other. Everyone is in the game together from the bench to the court and that’s how it should be. We’re a team.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
