Pleasant Grove 3, West 1
The Wolf Pack of West High was dealt a tough road game against number five seeded Pleasant Grove and conceded a 3-1 loss after a hard battle in the California Interscholastic Federation Division One playoff first round on Tuesday.
Head coach Derek Sundquist’s team put together an impressive regular season but it was unfortunately not enough to score them a first round home game. The Wolf Pack were seeded at No. 12.
Taking it on the chin, West hit the road and put up an admirable fight against a tough opponent. After dropping the first set 17-25, the Wolf Pack showed heart and grit and bounced back immediately with a 27-25 win in the second. Every point was earned not given.
The hosting Eagles too responded well to come back and take the third set 25-19. But the never-quitting Wolf Pack kept fighting. West put themselves in a bad position to start the fourth and had to work in order to mount a comeback, coming up just short. Dropping the ultimately deciding frame 25-21, Sundquist said that his team simply ran out of time on their surge.
El Capitan 3, Mountain House 0
The Mountain House varsity volleyball team ventured into the mountains for their first round CIF Division Two playoff matchup against El Capitan and suffered a defeat in straight sets.
The Mustangs bravely hung in there and put up a fight in every set but the number eight seed hosts were too strong on the night. The Mustangs lost 3-0 (19-25, 18-25, 16-25).
After a good regular season, junior setter Mahit Namburu stood out for the visitors with 14 assists. Libero Paras Marok had 18 digs. Junior middle blocker Kirthan Murthy was called up from the JV team to compete in the playoffs and recorded a solid outing with four kills and one solo block.
