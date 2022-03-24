The Mountain House Mustangs hosted the Los Banos Tigers on Monday, with the Mustangs taking the win in four sets, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-14, to stay undefeated, 5-0, in the Western Athletic Conference.
Senior Faiz Khan scored seven aces, 13 kills and 1 solo block for the Mustangs. Sophomore Libero Paras Marok had eight aces and more than 17 service reception passes. Junior Anirudh Sivakumar added 16 kills and four aces, and senior Jaylan Ordanza added six kills.
The Mountain House junior varsity team beat Los Banos 2-1 to also stay undefeated in league.
Edison 3, Kimball 1
The Jaguars lost in four sets on Tuesday when they traveled to Stockton to face the Edison Vikings. Edison won it with scores of 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19. Sophomore Josiah Mounger scored three kills and had two blocks, junior Declan Coombs had three kills, and junior Kyle Colbert had three blocks.
Kimball 3, Tracy 1
The Kimball Jaguars came back from a loss in the first set to defeat the Tracy Bulldogs 3-1 on March 17 at Tracy High. Kimball won it with scores of 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.
Sophomore C.J. Mitchell scored seven kills for the Jaguars and junior Kyle Colbert had six kills. Sophomore McKay Keller added two serving aces and had 18 assists and 14 digs, and sophomore Wyatt Nunes had 17 digs.
Senior Jett Lasker scored nine kills for Tracy and had two aces, junior C.J. Cochiaosue had eight kills and 30 digs, senior Angel Andaya had 25 assists, and senior Izaak Valadez had three aces.
West 3, Freedom 2
The Wolf Pack boys came back from a two-set deficit to defeat Freedom High 3-2 on March 17 in Brentwood, with West winning by scores of 23-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-8.
Senior Leith Bayoudh led the West offensive attack with 24 kills, senior Daniel Grover scopred 17 kills, senior Saloma Talimali had 10 kills, sophomore Chauncey Arcangel had four kills and an ace, Hamzah Shir had 51 assists, and senior Pio Buatavatava had two kills and two blocks.
