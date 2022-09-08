The Mountain House girls’ varsity volleyball team recorded their first win of the season on Thursday, opening their Western Athletic Conference league campaign with a gritty 3-2 victory over the Grace Davis Spartans at home.
After losing a couple of well fought pre-season games at the hands of local rivals – Kimball and West – the Mustangs were able to put it all together in their clash against the visiting Spartans.
Head coach Michelle Laban told the Tracy Press after the Mustangs defeat at West that her team is a “comeback team” and surely enough, the hosts were up against it once again last week after losing the first set 25-20.
Even in defeats, though, the Mustangs were rarely dominated. They’re never out of games and always competing. However, getting ahead and on the front foot has been an issue. The match against the Spartans told the story in a nutshell.
The Mustangs bounced back excellently in the second set, winning 25-19. They were led on offense by senior outside hitter Sariah Fobert with nine kills, four aces, and 20 digs on the game, and senior middle blocker Cayla Alvarez, contributing nine kills and five solo blocks.
Despite tying things up, Mountain House could not maintain the momentum and went on to lose the third set 25-23. The match overall was a very even, action packed affair. Neither team wanted to fold. Each set was tightly contested.
The Mustangs responded again in the fourth set with a 25-22 win. The hosts avoided a few scares and showed cold blood when executing on offense to send the match into a tie-break.
The hosts were not able to win two sets on the bounce all game, but they came up big when it mattered most with a 15-9 victory in the fifth and final frame. It was an enormous, confidence boosting win for the Mustangs and the timing could not have been any better than the WAC play kickoff.
Senior middle blocker Skylar Jordan also had an impactful game for Mountain House with 19 service attempts, four aces, one kill and one block. Senior setter Jasmine Tadros had five kills and nine assists. Senior setter Cassandra Burgos pulled the strings on offense with 12 assists.
Ripon 3, Tracy 0
The Tracy girls’ varsity volleyball continued their Tri-City Athletic League preparations with a 3-0 road loss at the hands of the Ripon Christian Knights on Monday.
With the defeat, the Bulldogs dropped to 1-3 in their pre-season schedule but with plenty of games still to go before the TCAL kick off, meaning more time to iron out any kinks before the results start counting towards playoff contention.
The visiting ‘Dogs conceded the first two sets 15-25, struggling to stop the Knights offense that had a total of 30 kills and 18 serving aces on the game.
The Knights then won the third and final set 25-12, delivering the Bulldogs’ first sweep loss of the pre-season.
Despite losing by quite significant margins in each set, the Bulldogs did have a few bright sparks on the team on offense. Senior outside hitter Jianna Palmer led the way with eight kills. Senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons had five kills. Junior setter Ellie Hernandez has eight assists and one block.
