The Mountain House High boys volleyball team hosted Western Athletic Conference leader Lathrop on Monday. Lathrop (20-0, 10-0 WAC) set the tempo for the entire match to defeat the Mustangs (10-6, 7-2 WAC) in three sets, 25-9, 25-16, 25-20.
Mountain House coach Michelle Laban said that with the exception of two losses to Lathrop in league play the Mustangs have had a great season.
“They have been consistently strong all throughout. Lathrop has been our biggest competitor, for sure. It’s intimidating for my kids at times, but they need to understand they have great defense,” she said. “They have a solid defense and defense for us wins games. When they play their game, they’re on point.”
She added that Lathrop provides the Mustangs with an important test in the final weeks of league play.
“It’s a really exciting match to play, because they’re so competitive and they really push us, and that’s what I was telling the boys tonight,” Laban said. “They were letting them set the pace and it was a very fast pace, so we were just trying to keep up to that pace tonight.”
Senior middle blocker Obinna Oduozor the Mustangs’ attack with five kills and one solo block. Junior setter and outside hitter Aditya Gundlapalli contributed three kills and a solo block, junior outside hitter Anirudh Sivakumar had four solo blocks. Sophomore libero Paras Marok contributed 17 service receptions and 13 digs.
The Mountain House junior varsity team capitalized on defense and strong attacks for a 2-0 win over the Spartans.
West 3, St. Mary’s 2
The West High Wolf Pack fought back after losing two sets, going the distance, including an extended fifth set, to defeat St. Mary’s on Tuesday at West High. West won it with scores of 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-15.
Senior outside hitter Leith Bayoudh led the way with 20 kills, senior Daniel Grover had 12 kills and six blocks, and senior Saloma Talimali had 10 kills and four blocks while senior setter Hamzah Shir had 55 assists over the five sets.
Kimball 3, Central Catholic 1
The Kimball Jaguars prevailed after four close sets to defeat Central Catholic 3-1, with set scores of 25-18, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21 on Tuesday at Kimball High.
Junior Kyle Colbert led the Kimball offensive attack with 10 kills and three blocks, sophomore Josiah Mounger scored seven kills, three aces and had five blocks, senior Federico Vanzini had three kills and six blocks, sophomore Wyatt Nunes had one kill, two aces and five digs, junior Declan Coombs scored three aces and had a block, and sophomore McKay Keller scored four aces and had blocks.
Lodi 3, Tracy 1
The Tracy High Bulldogs were on the verge of a comeback after losing the first two sets in their Tri-City Athletic League volleyball match at Lodi High on March 31. Lodi ended up edging past Tracy in the fourth set to get the 3-1 win, with scores of 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23 in Lodi’s favor.
The first set was close early on with senior Tim Choi leading the Bulldogs for a series of service point to put the Bulldogs in the lead. Lodi came back with aggressive play to take the lead back, and though Tracy got close again with junior C.J. Cochiaosue at the service line the Lodi Flames stayed in control at the end.
After another close start in the second set the Flames again pulled into the lead, with Tracy threating to take back the constes with Choi at the service line with support from Cochiaosue and senior Angel Andaya. Lodi came back with a string of service points to held the lead at the end.
Tracy won the third set, again after a close start, with Andaya and senior Jett Lasker leading from the service line and Lasker making kill shot to keep Tracy ahead.
Andaya was solid at the service line to put Tracy up at the start of the fourth set. Lodi made a couple scoring runs before service points from senior Chris Maravilla, supported by kill shots from Andaya, Cochiaosue and senior Alex Mudhar, and then a series of service points from senior Seth Silvernail-Price, put Tracy ahead. Lodi made a late scoring run catch up, pull ahead and win the match.
Cochiaosue led the Tracy offense with 11 kills, and Laster scored six kills. Andaya had 22 assists and 12 digs, and Silvernail-Price had 17 digs.
