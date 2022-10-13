Central Catholic 3, Kimball 1
The Jags dropped to 3-5 in Valley Oak League with a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Central Catholic Raiders on Tuesday in a highly competitive match.
As per their modus operandi, Kimball competed hard and were never out of the game but were ultimately outlasted by their visitors in four sets that all could have gone either way.
The hosts dropped the first 25-20, allowing the Raiders to draw first blood and gain early momentum. Central Catholic backed that up with a 23-25 win in the second set — just when it felt as though the Jags would get the perfect response.
However, the visitors managed to claw that one over the line and significantly clip the Jags’ wings. An excellent performance in the third set, though — with their backs against the wall — gave the Jags life. They won that frame 25-17.
The Kimball offense was led by junior outside hitter Faryia Omar on the night with 12 kills, three aces and eight digs. The Jags served excellently (16 aces) all night long — but it was not enough to stop the Raiders from making the fourth set the deciding one with a 25-20 win.
With just two more VOL games remaining against Oakdale and Sierra — both on the road — the playoffs may have just slipped away from the Jags. However, pride is still at stake, and they will hope to finish strong.
Despite the defeat against the Raiders, there were a number of standout performances on Kimball’s side of the court. Senior opposite hitter Gracie Costa had 11 kills, 15 digs, four aces and two assists to fill up the stat sheet.
Senior middle blocker Tiffany Williams was active at the net with six kills, six solo blocks and one ace from the line. Junior setter Sophia Tran ran the offense with 24 assists to go with four aces and eight digs. Senior outside hitter Sineet Tesfaldet had three aces. Junior libero Macie Gimenes had 16 digs.
Pacheco 3, Mountain House 2
If you are looking for some thrilling volleyball action this season Mountain House High is the place to go as Tuesday night saw the Mustangs play out another five-set war in a 3-2 loss to the Pacheco Panthers of Los Banos.
It was the Mustangs’ third five setter of their Western Athletic Conference campaign and the second against Pacheco. They are now 2-1 in games needing a tiebreak on the season and 5-6 in WAC after their second straight loss.
However, record aside, the grit and determination of head coach Michelle Laban’s team is undeniable. They have gotten back up just when it felt as though they were out for the count on multiple occasions throughout the year, learning some valuable lessons in the process.
The match against the Panthers, though, did have a slight difference. On Tuesday, it was the Mustangs that were ahead. They didn’t have to come from behind this time, they just had to see things out up 2-1 heading into the fourth. But, somewhere in that set, things fell apart.
After winning the second set 25-21 and the third 25-22, the Mustangs had all the momentum in their wings. However, a 15-25 capitulation in the fourth – allowing the Panthers to get back level – sucked all the air out of the players and the gym.
The Panthers went into the decider with their heads held highest and the pendulum having swung firmly in their favor. They took that one 15-10 to get one back on their foes – having lost 3-2 back in September at Mountain House.
A defeat of that manner is a confidence killer and may have all but ended the Mustangs’ playoff hopes as they sit sixth in WAC with three games left to play.
Junior outside hitter Aria Ramish led Mountain House on offense with seven kills. Senior outside hitter Jasmine Tadros had six kills and 11 digs. Senior outside hitter Sariah Fobert filled the stat sheet once again with three kills, five aces, two blocks and 17 digs.
Elsewhere for the visitors, senior middle hitter Skylar Jordan chipped in with three kills, one ace, and one block. Junior middle hitter Natalia Franco had three kills. Freshman libero Ysabella Tolentino was everywhere on defense with 61 digs and 38 service receptions.
