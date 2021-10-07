Tracy 3, Lincoln 0
The Bulldogs moved to 11-2 overall, 5-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League, with their win at Lincoln High in Stockton on Tuesday. Tracy won it with scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
Delta Charter 3, Don Pedro 0
The Delta Charter Dragons logged another win on Tuesday, this time beat Don Pedro in three sets, 25-18, 25-8, 25-18, putting the Dragons at 7-1 in the Mountain Valley League.
Tokay 3, West 0
The West Wolf Pack took a loss at home to Tri-City Athletic League opponent Tokay, with scores of 25-8, 25-15, 25-17 in Tokay’s favor. West is now 0-6 in the TCAL.
Sierra 3, Kimball 0
The Jaguars had one close set but finished with a 3-0 loss on Wednesday at Sierra High in Manteca, with Sierra winning it 25-13, 27-25, 25-16, which puts Kimball at 2-4 in the Valley Oak League.
Big Valley Christian 3, Millennium 0
The Falcons fell to the Big Valley Christian Lions on Tuesday at Tracy High, with the Lions winning in three, 25-7, 25-12, 25-10. That puts the Falcons at 1-5 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
Mountain House 3, Johansen 0
The Mustangs brought strong defensive coverage to their 3-0 win at Johansen High in Modesto on Monday, sweeping the opposition with scores of 25-19, 25-19, 26-24.
Junior Sathya Seelam had 11 digs for the night and junior Cayla Alvarez contributed six solo blocks and four kills. Junior Jasmin Feria and senior Sharon Bhullar scored three kills each, and senior Britney Robert provided 14 assists.
Davis 3, Mountain House 2
The Mountain House volleyball team lost a close contest after going five sets at Davis High in Modesto on Sept. 30. Contributing to the Mustangs offensive effort were junior Skylar Jordan with nine serving aces and senior Sharon Bhullar with six aces. Bhullar also had six kills and sophomore Aria Ramish and junior Sariah Fobert contributed five kills each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.