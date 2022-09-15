The Tracy High girls’ varsity volleyball team continued their pre-season preparations with a fine 3-0 victory over the Central Catholic Raiders on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs welcomed their visitors with a baptism of fire as they dominated the first set from the outset with a 25-8 win. Tracy, who improved to 4-3 with the win, were no match for the Raiders and at that point, it may have felt as though the teams were in for a quick evening of work.
However, the visitors shook off their first set jitters and came back to put up a fight in the remaining two. The Bulldogs won the second 25-23 and received a clear message that the win will have to be earned.
The hosts shared the wealth of scoring at the net between a trio of attackers. Senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons led the team with 12 kills. To that she added nine digs, two aces, and one block.
Junior middle blocker Ling Han had five kills, three blocks, and one ace on the game. Senior outside hitter Jianna Palmer finished well with eight kills.
The third and final set was eerily similar to the second. The ‘Dogs were the better team but had to roll up their sleeves to put the visitors away. In the end, they did so 25-21 to win their third straight match and maintain momentum with just two more contests remaining before their Tri-City Athletic League opener at Lincoln High in Stockton on Sept. 19.
Elsewhere on the court, senior libero Claire Hamer was influential with 14 digs and two aces. Junior setter Ellie Hernandez pulled strings on offense with 16 assists, one kill and two blocks. Senior setter Taylor Gardner added 10 assists.
