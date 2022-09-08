It’s still early days, but the Tracy High girls’ varsity volleyball team are starting as they mean to go on when it comes to protecting home court – having remained undefeated (2-0) with a 3-0, straight sets win over the Turlock Bulldogs on Tuesday.
The win saw the Bulldogs improve to 2-3 on the season. All the losses have come on the road against stellar opposition. A strong pre-season schedule is all part of head coach Catherine Ebojo-Vaughn’s plan in preparation for the strong Tri-City Athletic League competition.
“It’s absolutely necessary,” Ebojo-Vaughns said of her team facing tough challenges this early into their campaign. “Our league is tough. We’re fortunately unfortunate to have so many tough teams in one league and we really have to jockey for a spot. So we have to go tough early on. We have to take our bumps and bruises and do a little growing, a bit of crying. We have to get through it.”
Ebojo-Vaughns was pleased to see her team execute everything that they have been working on in practice against Turlock, especially after the sour 3-0 defeat they fell victim to the night prior at the hands of Ripon.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-22 and still looked a little shaken having played less than 24 hours earlier. The hosts allowed a number of errors to creep into their game and showed Turlock plenty of openings to get into the contest.
However, Tracy eradicated all those mistakes in the second set and played a near perfect frame of volleyball. The Bulldogs won 25-12 and showed the high level that they are capable of reaching.
“We saw glimpses of the systems that we train tonight,” Ebojo-Vaughns told the Tracy Press. “I just want to keep going with it now. Tonight, they really picked it up from the night before.”
The Bulldogs were led on the night by one-third of their captains in senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons. Lemons has been outstanding for the ‘Dogs in the early season and she really took it upon herself to ensure the team bounces back in front of the home crowd on Tuesday.
Lemons was a force with her serve in both the second and third sets, recording two aces on the night and causing a whole lot of problems with the remainder. She also had 14 kills on a 42.4 percent finish rate, along with nine digs and eight receptions.
Reflecting on the game, Lemons was pleased with her team’s mindset in bringing the game home in straight sets, despite Turlock’s attempts to make it a scrappy affair.
Lemons said: “What this tells me about the team is that we just want to work together, and we want to have fun. That’s why we all play volleyball. We work hard, we have heart, and we just want to have fun.”
The third set, though, was a little more reminiscent of the opening frame. Turlock refused to go away and started off with four unanswered scores. At 2-0 down, the strategy becomes all about trying to extend the game and the visitors aimed to do just that. However, the hosts were too strong in the end.
Tracy regrouped and took control of the set around the halfway point. The ‘Dogs stopped making unforced errors and began forcing their opponents into them. The offensive efficiency improved largely thanks to Lemons’ co-star of the evening, fellow senior outside hitter and co-captain Jianna Palmer.
Palmer had eight kills on the night. To that she added one block, two digs and six receptions as the Bulldogs fought their way to a 25-23 victory in the deciding set.
After the game, Palmer also addressed the strength of Tracy’s schedule and what getting these types of early challenges mean moving forward. She said: “We’re just getting a lot more competition before we actually have to win our games and it’s very helpful to do it this early.”
Taking advantage of your home court is crucial in a league such as TCAL. Establishing that early is a good sign for Ebojo-Vaughns. The head coach also praised the importance of her team’s experience this season and how that really came to the fore against Turlock.
“We’re a pretty seasoned crew with eight seniors this year,” she said. “A lot of my juniors have been on varsity for a couple of years too and that maturity, that game play, was really evident tonight in their decision making.
“We don’t have any easy games this year. We have to earn everything this season, so it was really refreshing to see this type of response. We needed that win.”
The third of the captains for Tracy, senior libero Claire Hamer, also had a solid game with two aces, six digs, five assists and 13 receptions. Junior setter Ellie Hernandez helped make things tick on offense with 11 assists. Senior setter Taylor Gardner had 10 assists and three aces.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
