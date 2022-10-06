In a fierce girls’ varsity volleyball cross-town rivalry match between the West High Wolf Pack and the Tracy High Bulldogs, it was a razor tight first set that in the end proved to be the decider Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in Tri-City Athletic League play with a dominant 3-0 win. However, the opening frame of the match did not suggest that sets number two and three would be such smooth sailing.
Tracy won 27-25 but it was very much an affair in which both teams gave each other their best shot. The shorthanded Bulldogs were not playing up to their potential to start. But, they did have enough firepower to outlast their opponents.
Getting that set over the line was crucial for head coach Catherine Ebojo. At the break, she and her team went back to the drawing board and schemed a plan to pounce on a wounded prey.
“West had a fantastic offensive performance in that set,” Ebojo told the Tracy Press. “We had a slow start and it was difficult for our team to adjust as we had several players filling other positions because of absences.
“So, after the first, I felt it was necessary to change the lineup again and that proved to be the right decision. We started to play more confidently and cohesively.”
The confidence was indeed oozing from the ‘Dogs after doing just enough to draw first blood. Ebojo’s team executed the game plan changes expertly and began seriously hurting the Wolf Pack from the service line.
Tracy served up a total of 16 aces throughout the game. Nobody on the team had more than the senior duo of outside hitter Jianna Palmer and libero Sophia Labasan with four apiece.
Palmer was crucial in the win for the Bulldogs’, finishing with force and confidence at the net to notch up a team high of nine kills. She was closely followed by fellow senior outside hitter Chloe Lemons with six kills and three aces.
Tracy ran out of the second set 25-11 victors and things only got worse for the Wolf Pack from there on. Their confidence was visibly shot and all of the wind was firmly in the visitors’ sails.
“The girls started overanalyzing things in the second and third sets and missing basic plays that hurt us,” West head coach Derek Sundquist said after the game. “Tracy also had minimal mistakes the rest of the night and we could not get it going enough to string along the points needed to stay in the match.”
Sundquist was full of praise for his counterpart on the opposing bench. The first set was truly a show of each team’s best at the highest level. After getting the best of that encounter, the Bulldogs did not look back.
“First set I felt we came out strong and played defense really well,” Sundquist said. “We had a plan and the girls executed it perfectly but hats off to Coach Cat (Ebojo) for making the adjustments necessary. They cruised to victory after that.”
The visitors closed out the match with a 25-8 bulldozing in the third to win their second straight in TCAL. It was an impressive showing of mental fortitude and adaptability by Ebojo’s team.
The Bulldogs’ offense was directed by junior setter Ellie Hernandez on the night with 17 assists. Senior setter Taylor Gardner added seven of her own along with three aces. Junior middle blocker Ling Han finished well with five kills, three blocks and an ace.
For West, there are positives to take out of this one — however little good came after that first set that impressed all. Senior setter Kaitlyn Armstrong stepped away from finding her hitters to lead the team with 11 kills on the night — an intriguing development in the Wolf Pack offense.
Elsewhere, senior outside hitter Mansesa Lumas chipped in with seven kills and three aces as a sure point in the West attack. Senior setter Naliyah Lane came up big with 18 assists. The hosts TCAL record dropped to 1-4 — with the loss being their fourth straight.
