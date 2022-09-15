Despite suffering a straight sets, 3-0 home defeat at the hands of the Manteca Buffaloes on Tuesday night, the mood in the Wolf Pack camp after the game was very upbeat.
The game concluded the West girls’ varsity volleyball team’s pre-season schedule. They end their Tri-City Athletic League preparation period with a 7-9 record. They will host Tokay on Monday in their league opener and have learned plenty of valuable lessons.
“Games like this help me to know what we need to work on,” assistant head coach Gissel Larios told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “It helps us to see what needs to happen to make us better. Games like this show us where we can get to. We made some mistakes but we will learn off them.”
Uncharacteristic mistakes were the story of the game for the Wolf Pack. Coupling that up with Manteca’s physicality and efficient finishing at the net, the final outcome was unforgiving.
The first set was the most competitive. Manteca ran out of it 25-20 winners, but West battled admirably. As Larios said, there were moments in that set that showed the team’s potential. They laid down a marker for where they want to get to — knowing that they can.
Down 19-14, Larios called timeout to get her team back in the huddle and try to regroup. It worked. The momentum completely swung and the Wolf Pack showed what they are all about with a nice rally to make it 19-18 and forcing the visitors into a timeout of their own.
During that sequence, senior outside hitter Mansesa Lumas caused the Buffaloes problems with her serve. Seniors, setter Kaitlyn Armstrong and outside hitter Franchesca Paz, were active on offense, scoring points for West.
However, the downfall in that set proved to be the ultimate downfall in the game. After Manteca’s timeout, mistakes crept back into West’s game and they would only score two more points for the remainder of the set. The Buffaloes scored six.
One of West’s biggest struggles was the visitor’s defensive length and physicality at the net. Lumas spoke about that after the game, addressing how her team can avoid being hurt by the blocks of taller opponents in the future.
“Communication,” Lumas explained. “Front row and back row. It’s about talking. How many blocks are up, what do we have open, where is the setter? It’s the little things like that. What helps me a lot is when I have the coaches telling me those things from the sidelines.”
Though she was blocked a bunch of times herself, Lumas once again led the team on offense with her athleticism allowing her to compete against a very stubborn Manteca defense. The West captain finished the game with eight kills, along with 20 digs and 18 receptions.
In the second and third sets, the Buffaloes pulled away. West was not able to eliminate the mistakes out of their game and against a good opponent, those get punished. Manteca were ruthless at the net all game long. They took advantage of every opening the Wolf Pack gave them.
The visitors won the second set 25-16 and controlled it from the start after climbing out to an early 8-2 lead. They won 25-14 in the third, fighting off a late surge from West — just when it looked like they may not even reach double digits on the set.
Such a defeat, when not much is going right, can be demoralizing. However, with league play starting in just a few days, there is no time to dwell on the past. Lumas vowed to make sure of that.
“We always have another day,” she said. “I always try to tell the team to do in the game what we do in practice and we have plenty more games to come. I think these types of games help us to prepare and see what is to come in the league and what we have to do to make the playoffs.”
Lumas was supported by Paz and Armstrong on offense. Paz had six kills and seven digs on the game. Armstrong filled the stat sheet with six kills, 12 digs, 10 assists, three receptions and two aces.
Elsewhere on the court, senior libero Jasmine Patchell chipped in with 22 receptions, 12 digs, one kill and one ace. Senior setter Naliyah Lane came off the bench to produce eight assists. Senior defensive specialist Marcia Castillo had nine digs and seven receptions.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpsports@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.