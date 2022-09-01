The Wolf Pack of West High kept things interesting but ultimately outlasted the Mountain House Mustangs en route to a comprehensive 3-0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-22) victory in their second home match of the season on Tuesday night.
West came into this local rivalry match with a 2-2 record and plenty to be encouraged about from their early non-league fixtures. Head coach Derek Sundquist is satisfied with the strength of his team’s schedule in preparation for the Tri-City Athletic League matches coming up later this month.
However, coming off two straight losses — against Granada and Freedom — the Wolf Pack was keen to inject a bit of feel-good back into the camp. There would be no better opportunity to do just that than against local rivals and the hosts came out with such energy.
West took the first set 25-13 with a dominant performance on both ends. Everything was ticking and it looked like the Wolf Pack could be in for a quick night at the office.
It ended up not being quite so straight forward, however. Mustangs head coach Michelle Laban told the Tracy Press after the game that her team loves a comeback and they showed exactly that type of character on the night. Sundquist too acknowledged that.
“They bounced back and played together,” the West coach said of his team’s opposition. “They found what they needed to make this game competitive even though we told our girls to keep their foot on the accelerator.”
There were moments in the second and third sets where the visitors looked down, but they were never out. West perhaps let a little complacency creep in around the midway point of the second frame.
Down 18-10, the Mustangs chipped away at the hosts lead with senior setter Cassandra Burgos shining on the serve. Burgos produced three aces and led her team back into the game at 19-19.
With the momentum shifting towards Mountain House, West pulled themselves back together and followed their captain and leader, senior outside hitter Mansesa Lumas, towards a narrow, hard fought victory in the second.
The set was tied at 24-24 before Lumas came up with a huge kill and a subsequent ace on serve to calm things down and put West back in control. For Lumas, the secret to her team’s success lies within their energy levels.
“Energy wins it all,” she said after the game. “When we play and get a good set going like that, we seem to get a little comfortable. But I always tell the team that as long as we have high energy, we’re going to win the game.
“We started off well and then it came down a little. But as soon as we brought it back up, we won. That’s all it is, honestly.”
There were a few more moments in the third set where Lumas and Sundquist had to ensure that the Wolf Pack heads do not drop in the huddles. The hosts rushed out to a similar lead in the final frame but the Mustangs produced a similar comeback, this time thanks to senior middle hitter Skylar Jordan’s excellent service.
Jordan caused West all sorts of problems in the reception department and tied the game at 16 apiece, just when it seemed like West were running away with the game. However, the visitors’ joy was short-lived as Lumas once again came up with the goods.
In what turned out to be a set of solid serves, Lumas started her serve at 16-16 and got off the line with West up 21-16. She had a total of three aces on the game and none more valuable than those in the third.
West came out of the deciding set with a 25-22 victory and it was a solid test passed. Lumas said that these types of games are invaluable to the league preparation. There is a lot you can learn about yourself and your running mates in the type of close game situations that West found themselves in at times on Tuesday.
“I always try to tell the team to control what we can control in those moments,” Lumas said. “Let them make the mistakes. Once we did that, they did start making errors and we feed off that. It’s just one of those things where we have to stay on top of each other.”
Sundquist was pleased with his team’s resilience throughout the challenging moments in the second and third sets. He was satisfied with his team’s ability to stay locked in and pull themselves together at crucial times.
Lumas led the way for West with eight kills and 11 digs to go with three aces. Senior libero Jasmine Patchell was instrumental on defense with 13 digs and 26 receptions. Senior setter Kaitlyn Armstrong had 20 assists on the night. Senior outside hitter Franchesca Paz chipped in with five kills and four digs.
The defeat saw the Mustangs drop to 0-2 in their pre-season schedule, but with plenty of positives to take from the performance against a solid opponent. Laban and her team know exactly where they are lacking and what needs improving before the results start counting.
“We have a lot of work to do and the girls know it and want to do it,” Laban said. “Our defense is getting stronger but we still have to square that away. West showed us what we need to work on more. We can only go up from here.”
Senior middle hitter Cayla Alvarez had three kills and two solo blocks for the Mustangs. Senior outside hitter Sariah Fobert had five kills, five digs and 15 receptions. Freshman libero Ysabella Tolentino had 18 receptions and one ace.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpsports@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.