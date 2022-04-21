West 3, Lincoln 0
The West High varsity boys volleyball team moved within one win of clinching the Tri-City Athletic League title with a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Lincoln in Stockton on Tuesday.
The Wolf Pack recorded their sixth consecutive win and improved to 7-1 in league play. Head coach Derek Sundquist’s team played a relatively calm opening set, taking down the hosts 25-18. But the competitive edge went up tenfold in the remaining two sets.
Sundquist was pleased with the win, but the performance overall left a lot to be desired. The Wolf Pack were efficient on offense but sloppy passing and looseness on defense allowed the Trojans to pick up some momentum, making the game interesting.
Nonetheless, West took care of the last two sets 25-23 and 27-25 en route to setting up a title decider at St. Mary’s on Thursday. The Wolf Pack already beat the Rams once this season, meaning that another win would tilt any potential head-to-head tiebreakers in their favor, securing the title with a game to spare.
Lodi 3, Tracy 0
The Tracy High varsity boys volleyball team dropped to 3-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League with a straight sets 3-0 home loss to the Lodi Flames on Tuesday evening at the Bill Swenson Gym.
A tight first set showed a lot of promise for head coach Frank Baumann’s team. The Bulldogs received serves well and forced a lot of errors out of the Flames and even had a couple of set points before eventually dropping the set to Lodi 29-27.
Losing such a close set from within your grasp can be demoralizing – there were 18 tie scores and 10 lead changes in the opening frame – and it certainly felt that way for the hosts as the second and third sets saw little competitive similarity.
The visitors won the second and third sets comfortably, both 25-13, and left not many scraps for Tracy to feed off. Lodi cleaned up their mistakes from the first set and played up to the standard expected of their winning 11-8 (4-3 TCAL) record on the season.
Individually, libero Seth Silvernail-Price had a confident game on defense with 12 digs. CJ Cochiaosue led the way on offense with four kills on 13 total attempts. He also had eight digs. Justin Rivera led the Bulldogs in the creation department with four assists on top of one kill and five digs.
