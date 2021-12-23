In early December Brighter Christmas director Steve Abercrombie was a little worried. The charity’s annual jail fundraiser was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wasn’t sure the donations would be enough to cover the families in need this year. But with donations from the community and local businesses, Brighter Christmas was able to help 500 families and about 1,000 children with food and toys this Christmas.
“Seems every time it starts out slow, and then the train starts moving. The citizens of Tracy donated a lot of toys this year and that really helped out, so it was really a great, great year,” Abercrombie said.
Brighter Christmas volunteers handed out hundreds of boxes of food and thousands of toys on Tuesday at Williams Middle School in their 45th year helping families in need.
Work began in November when low-income families who needed help signed up to receive a box of food and toys for children newborn to 13-years-old.
The charity held a virtual jail and bail fundraiser and several food and toy drives to help fill the boxes.
“It’s unbelievable. People have really stepped up this year. We got help from Crate & Barrel, Pepsi, Amazon, the Mormon Church helped out — we just had a bunch of people that stepped up,” Abercrombie said. “Second Harvest helped us out with giving us a lot of food, a lot of toys, so we were able to bless a lot of families. As you see, the toy boxes are just bulging with a lot of stuff.”
Abercrombie said they had a large number of volunteers that helped, and schools returning to in-person learning helped tremendously.
A food drive at Bethany School filled a 20-foot trailer with canned food and Jefferson School District students also pitched in.
Volunteers began prepping the food and toys for Tuesday’s delivery over the weekend.
Dozens of volunteers helped unpack and sort thousands of toys on Friday at Williams Middle School and then returned on Sunday to fill the toy boxes with games, arts and crafts, coloring books and toys for boys and girls.
Donations of San Francisco Giants backpacks were filled with books and added to boxes for every child.
On Saturday, volunteers spent a chilly morning sorting thousands of cans of food and other nonperishable items that were packed into the 500 food boxes.
“We have been having a great group of people coming out volunteering.
Millennium High student Austin Karabensh helped pack completed food boxes into a trailer and returned to help distribute the donations on Tuesday.
“I’ve volunteered in the past and figured I’d come here again. It’s a chance to get a lot of community service hours, and I like doing this. It’s amazing what Steve has done helping all these families that wouldn’t have a Christmas without all these donations and he helps put it together,” Karabensh said.
Jim Jensen and his son Alex, 11, spent the morning carrying boxes of food, and bags of oranges and potatoes to cars waiting in line for the donation at Williams Middle School.
“I wanted to teach my son, give him some lessons on what people need and teach him some responsibility,” Jensen said. “It’s fun, it’s keeping us busy. We’ve donated for many years we just haven’t worked it before, it’s usually on my workdays.”
Alex thought the lines would be smaller and was surprised by the line of cars waiting at the edge of the campus for their turn to pick up their donations.
“I think it’s good and you can help people and stuff,” Alex said.
Watching the volunteers hand out the donations on Tuesday Abercrombie was thankful for everyone’s efforts this year.
“This wouldn’t happen without the commitment of the citizens of Tracy. A board of 10 people couldn’t pull this off, but we need people to help out and our signup sheet fills up almost immediately. So, thank you to everyone in the community of Tracy for helping out all those in need,” Abercrombie said.
