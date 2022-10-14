Dozens of volunteers fanned out across Tracy to put their green thumbs to work planting sycamore and oak trees as part of the Clean Air Day observance sponsored by the Tracy Earth Project Saturday morning.
The volunteers planted 57 trees in pre-dug holes at Clyde Bland, Hoyt and Fine parks along with the Tracy Community Center.
The crews – including volunteers from Sikhs For Humanity, Cub Scouts, Tracy United to Make a Difference and Amazon -- gathered at Lincoln Park early Saturday morning to receive their assignments and then split up to plant the trees. City crews showed volunteers the proper way to plant trees at each of the locations and helped added the stakes to support the newly planted trees.
The day’s projects also included a community garden near the corner of West and Fourth streets. Some families have already planted seeds in their box.
“This garden will allow these families to plant their own food, teach them and their children skills they can use their whole lives, and hopefully begin a long-term habit that’s good for them and the Earth,” said Jenny Wood, Tracy Earth Project’s garden coordinator.
Residents could sponsor the trees being planted and then add a ribbon to the tree memorializing their donation.
The tree planting will add to Tracy’s tree canopy and help clean the air of pollutants and carbon dioxide.
“California has the worst urban tree canopy, per capita, in our country and so we need to plant many more trees in our city to clean the air and provide more shade for cooling during this time of climate change,” said Tracy Earth Project President Dotty Nygard,
• Jenny Wood of Tracy Earth Project contributed to this report. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
