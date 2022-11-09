Dozens of volunteers packed hundreds of care packages destined for troops deployed across the globe at the Community 4 Care Christmas Pack Saturday morning at Keller Williams Realty.
The care packages were assembled through the nonprofit Cpl. Charles O. Palmer II Memorial Troop Support Program.
The program was founded by Charles and Teri Palmer after their son, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charles O. Palmer II, was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2007. The nonprofit assembles personal care packages for men, women and K9 units that are then shipped to deployed troops. The care packages can include snacks, energy bars, books, toiletries, personal hygiene supplies for men and women and a handwritten card.
Teri Palmer, CEO of the nonprofit, said Saturday’s troop pack would be used for upcoming holidays including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“In the military there’s a whole lot of different religions and traditions and were wanting to hopefully touch everybody and know that no one’s excluded because God includes everybody, “ Palmer said.
Palmer said they brought 400 boxes and she initially thought they would only pack 300 or so but a few hours into the pack they were running short on boxes with donations still left to pack.
“We’re very blessed, we have lots of donations and we get them from everybody everywhere through the communities,” Palmer said.
Dozens of volunteers set up in Keller Williams Realty to help fill the boxes, stack completed care packages and write personalized notes to include in them.
“We are extremely blessed, especially for all the young people from the different high schools — Manteca High, Tracy, River Islands, Delta Charter — we’ve been very blessed to have the young people,” Palmer said. “By them getting involved in something bigger than themselves right now they realize that there’s young people not much older than them that are far away in distant lands standing for us, possibly in harm’s way, possibly being asked to give their lives.”
Palmer said the care packages assembled on Saturday will be staged and shipped out in batches to avoid overloading mail at bases.
A highlight of the care packages are the handwritten messages.
“One of the best things we put in each one of the care packages is the handwritten greeting card that lets them know that they’re thought about and cared about,” Palmer said. “I’ve had many of them tell me that’s it’s the card and letters they keep forever. They eat all the snacks and use the personal hygiene but their hearts are touched by a note that comes from somebody that doesn’t even know them that says you matter to me.”
The nonprofit collects donations year-round and has a troop pack every month except December and May. Packing events are held in different cities wherever someone wish to host the event.
The support program takes the names and addresses of deployed military that could benefit from a care package saying that need a contact for the military member to make sure the address they are sending to is valid every month.
“We just don’t ship one and done, we continue to support that service member until were told that address isn’t good anymore or we get a box back,” Palmer said.
Each box costs at least $20 to ship. In addition to the supply donations the nonprofit accepts donations monetary donations that are used to help offset mailing cost. Saturday’s pack will cost about $8,000 to ship the boxes.
Anyone wishing to donate supplies, make a monetary donation or submit the name of servicemember for a care package can contact the support program at www.cplpalmertroopsupport.com, cplpalmersupport@aol.com or call (209) 627-5146.
Donations can also be left at Versailles Salon and Day Spa and Salon Centric in Tracy.
