Volunteers gathered on Wednesday to learn about the different opportunities to help the Brighter Christmas charity as it prepares for the start of their season, which begins next week.
Board members Lori Sparger and Sharon Sing along with Brighter Christmas founder Gene Birk welcomed the volunteers and discussed the calendar of events coming up. It was the first in-person volunteer meeting in 3 years after COVID-19 restrictions prevented gatherings in 2020 and 2021.
Brighter Christmas has hundreds of volunteers take part in events ranging from distributing food drive boxes and barrels to school to packing toys.
Adult volunteers are needed next week -- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday -- as applications for Brighter Christmas help are accepted at the Tracy Community Center. Spanish-speaking volunteers are also need at the application event.
In its 46th year, Brighter Christmas helps families in need with boxes of food and toys for children newborn to 13-years-old. Last year the charity helped 500 families and about 1,000 children.
Adult volunteers will be called upon again on Nov. 19 to help screen applicants in their homes. Volunteers will meet at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy on Lowell Avenue and pair up for the visits.
Volunteers also had the opportunity to sign up to work at the Brighter Christmas Angel Tree which returns to West Valley Mall.
The Angel Tree, which will be at a storefront near the former Sears location, will now feature tags for boys and girls with a QR code allowing people to shop on Amazon.com or elsewhere using a wish list for the child. Volunteers will help collect the toy donation at the Angel Tree which will be staffed from 10 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11.
A calendar of events for volunteers is available at www.brighterchristmas.org and people wanting to volunteer can either sign up on the website or show up at one of the events.
The Brighter Christmas board is still looking for help in securing a warehouse space to store and sort food donations.
Sparger said they still need about 2,000 square feet of warehouse or empty building space as soon as possible, and it would be used through December. Hundreds of volunteers will sort and pack the food and toy donations as well as distribute them from Williams Middle School on Dec. 21.
For more information on how to volunteer contact (209) 833-3309 or brighterchristmasoftracy@gmail.com.
