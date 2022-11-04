The latest round of campaign finance disclosure forms filed at Tracy City Hall show that Tracy City Council candidate Amrik Wander is the top local fundraiser for the Nov. 8 election. Wander has raised $102,528 for his campaign this year, according to the Form 460 that his campaign filed on Friday.
During the most recent reporting period, Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, his campaign collected $41,900 through 44 individual donations, 36 of them for $500 or more, and 15 of those for $1,000 or more. The biggest donor, $4,000, was business owner Jagjit Brar of Tracy. Carlos Villapudua for Assembly contributed $3,900, and dentist Pawandeep Sidhu of Tracy contributed $3,500.
Wander’s campaign collected $13,600 between July 1 and Sept. 24, including eight contributions of $1,000 or more. In the first half of the year he raised $47,028 through 64 itemized contributions, 47 of them for $500 or more and 20 of those for $1,000 or more. The largest included $4,000 from Prabhjot Singh, CEO of Turlock Petroleum and $4,000 from Primestar Real Estate of Lathrop.
Mayor Nancy Young has raised $76,014.75 this year for her re-election campaign, most of it in the second half of the year. During the reporting period between Sept. 25 to Oct. 22 she raised $41,459 including 10 contributions of $1,000 or more.
The largest were $4,900 contributions from Dianne Equivias of Mountain View and Rhonda Arthur of Roseville, plus $4,500 from Jasbir Tatia of JT Farms in Tracy. Young received $2,500 contributions from RPG E LLC of Atlanta, Ga., Stars Gaming on Clover Road, and Independent Construction Company of Concord. She also received $2,909 in individual contributions of less than $100 each.
From July 1 through Sept. 24 Young raised $17,641, including six individual contributions for $1,000 or more, including $3,000 from James Young Sr. of Tracy and $2,000 from Golden Pack Real Estate of Concord. Young also raised $3,191 in contributions of less than $100.
In the first half of the year she raised $16,400.33 with six contributions of $1,000 or more. Sandhu Farms of Tracy contributed $4,900 to her campaign, Tracy Hills Holding Co. LLC. of Newport Beach contributed $4,900, and Tracy Toyota contributed $2,500.
Councilman Dan Arriola has raised $54,843 this year for his re-election campaign, including $24,300 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22. For that period he lists six contrubutions of $1,000 or more. The largest were $4,900 from Sam Serpa $4,200 from Chris Long, both from the Surland Companies, developers of the Ellis project, plus $3,000 from Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 104 Political Committee.
From July 1 to Sept. 24 he took in $17,733 including five contributions of $1,000 or more. The largest was $4,900 from teacher Rhonda Arthur of Roseville, and he received $4,000 from Tracy Firefighters Association PAC.
During the first half of the year he raised $12,810 for his re-election campaign, including three contributions of $1,000 or more. The largest was $4,900 from Tracy Hills Holding Co. LLC, and he received $3,500 from Les Serpa of the Surland Companies.
City Council candidate William Muetzenberg has raised $39,288 this year, including $19,351 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22. That included eight contributions of $1,000 or more, the largest a contribution of $4,500 from Sarbjit Singh of Tiger Cargo Inc. of Tracy, with another $2,500 from Sandra Hernandez of Tracy.
He raised $11,126.99 from July 1 through Sept. 24, and $8,810.01 during the first half of the year. So far this year he has also raised $4,734 in unitemized contributions of less than $100.
City Council candidate Alice English has raised $37,564.22 this year, most of it, $19,398.40, in the first half of the year. Her largest contribution in that time came from Carlos Villapudua for State Assembly, $2,500. English raised $14,985 between July 1 and Sept. 24. Her largest contribution, $4,000, came from Tracy Firefighters Association PAC, and she received $1,000 from Elect Carlos Villapudua.
During the latest reporting period, Sept. 25 through Oct. 22, she raised $6,290.22, including $1,200 from Carlos Villapudua, $900 from Tracy Firefighters and $500 each from Supervisor Robert Rickman and Gerd Casteneda.
English has also raised $8,360 in unitemized contributions of less than $100.
Mayoral candidate Eleassia Davis has raised $34,234.79 this year. Davis raised most of her money during the previous reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 24, $16,823. The largest contribution, $2,400, came from Carlos Villapudua for Assembly, and she listed a $2,000 non-monetary contribution of $2,000 for food, beverages and use of venue from Dhaba restaurant on Grant Line Road.
Davis raised $15,216.54 in the first half of the year, including $2,500 from Carlos Villapudua for State Assembly, and $2,000 from Naman Trucking of Tracy, as well as $1,469.49 in unitemized contributions of less than $100.
Her largest contributor in the latest reporting period, Sept. 25 through Oct. 22, is self-employed caregiver Lesa Ballier-Mellion of Tracy, $1,000.
City Council candidate Dan Evans has raised $18,945.55 this year. His largest contribution for the reporting period of Sept. 25 through Oct. 22 is $500 from Rickman for Supervisor 2024. In the previous reporting period of July 1 through Sept. 24 his largest contributor was truck driver Justin Mattos, $400, and he also collected $1,080 in unitemized contributions of less than $100 each. His largest contributor overall this year is Lori Fountain of the Broken Arrow Saloon, $1,015.
City Council candidate Ameni Alexander has raised $12,000 this year, all between July 1 and Sept. 24. He lists himself as his main contributor, putting up $10,980 toward his campaign.
Councilman and mayoral candidate Mateo Bedolla has raised $20,550 this year, including $10,000 in the most recent reporting period, Sept. 25 to Oct. 22. It includes $4,000 from Marisol Morelos and $3,000 from Diego Bedolla. He also raised $10,550 between July 1 and Sept. 24, including $4,900 from himself and $4,900 from Maricela Morelos-Bedolla.
