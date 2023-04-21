The city of Tracy is looking to increase wastewater rates on the monthly utility bills for homes and businesses in town, with those rates set to double over the next 5 years.
The Tracy City Council is looking at the increase a year after raising rates for solid waste collection, also set to double over the course of 5 years.
Steve Gagnon, project manager with Raftelis, the consultant that did the wastewater rate study, explained to the council that the increase in wastewater bills will be the first in 10 years, and is driven by the need to bring in revenue at 120% of the wastewater enterprise fund’s expenses in order to meet the city’s debt service requirements, which affects the city’s ability to sell bonds to pay for improvements to the system.
Gagnon added that the wastewater enterprise fund also needs to keep up with inflation, which would be about 32% since the last rate increase, though in that time the city’s expenses have gone up by about 60%.
Raftelis also reported that capital improvements required for the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Larch Road, built in 1976, would add up to about $17 million. Critical needs outlined for the council include replacement of old concrete tanks and structures, cleaning of old storage basins and ponds and upgrade of control systems in the treatment plant.
For the current fiscal year the wastewater enterprise fund, which is supported by ratepayers, is projected to bring in about $14.3 million in revenue and spend about $18 million, including about $16.1 million in operating and maintenance expenses and 1.9 million in debt service.
Without rate increases the enterprise funds’ revenue would increase to about $15 million by 2028, while operating expenses would increase to nearly $21.4 million. The city would have to continue to deplete the enterprise funds reserves in order to keep up with expenses.
The consultant presented two scenarios for rate increases, both calling for steep increases the first year, tapering off the second year and stabilizing at an 8% increase by 2028 under both scenarios.
The first scenario calls for a 40.5% increase the first year and a 16% increase the second year. The second calls for a 45% increase the first year and 11% the second year. Gagnon told the council that the second scenario will better enable the city to increase its debt coverage and begin capital projects.
The second scenario will also mean that the first rate increase, which will take effect in August, will bump the standard residential wastewater bill for a single-family home – with 23,970 homes in town accounting for nearly two-thirds of the enterprise fund revenue -- from $34 today to $48.05.
Gagnon told the council that with this increase the city could then boost its debt coverage to where it needs to be, and also start building back the enterprise fund reserves, which should be about 30% of operating expenses, but stand at less than 10% today.
“It gives you a bit more of a buffer, and any excess you could start taking care of capital projects sooner,” he told the council.
City Finance Director Sara Cowell also told the council that the city could get back on track with improvements at the wastewater treatment plant as well.
“At this current time we do not have any funding to fund any new capital projects,” she told the council, adding that meeting the 120% revenue-over-expense threshold for debt service will be necessary to take out new bonds to pay for infrastructure projects. “Until we vote for a rate increase, until that is moving forward, we don’t have that ability.”
The council members all supported the second scenario, but they were also wary of the possibility that the need for other types of rate increases may be looming.
Operations and Utilities Director James Jackson told the city that water rates are also due for an increase, but those were last updated in 2018 so the increases won’t be as steep.
And while council members also endorsed a low-income rate assistance program they heard from members of the public who said the rate structure is still unfair as all residential users get the same bill regardless of how much wastewater they put into the city’s system.
Rusher Street resident Robert Tanner told the council that, just like the solid waste rates, the rate structure doesn’t account for some users, such as senior citizens who live alone, having a small impact on the system compared to other users in town, such as large families under one roof.
“Again, senior citizens are part of the single-family dwellings, but in some cases there are only one or two people. They don’t do laundry every day like a four- or five-person family does. They don’t take four of five showers a day … and yet we’re going to have to pay this high increase,” he said. “We don’t do a lot, as far as waste goes. There should be some mechanism to accommodate seniors and do a lower rate.”
Cowell noted that the matter will come back for a formal vote at the council’s next meeting on May 2, where the council will affirm which increase scenario to use, and also begin the formal process of letting residents know that a rate increase is coming.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.