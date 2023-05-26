Editor,
If you misplaced the brochure, submit a Letter of Protest to the Tracy City Clerk’s Office, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376. Please submit your Letter of Protest immediately. We need the majority of homeowners and business owners to protest this increase by June 20 or it goes into effect August 2023. You can also attend the June 20 City Council meeting and protest this increase in person.
The city has proposed an increase of 41% beginning in August of 2023 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Then, for the following 4 years, even larger increases have been proposed.
With the garbage rate increase recently enacted, the city said it was State mandated. OK, so that was implemented. But now, we homeowners and business owners have the opportunity to turn down this Wastewater increase. Before I would vote yes, I would need to see the following:
• Can the City answer if they applied for all federal, state, and local grants that may be available?
• Can the City ask developers to mitigate the costs of this new project? Since we have built so many new homes and warehouses here, surely these buildings are some of the reason we need this project in the first place.
• Can the City stop using consultants for every decision they need to make? These consultants come at a price and we are already paying city employees.
• Can the City come up with a more equitable plan? Why do people with one individual living in a home pay the same amount as a multiple family household?
• Finally, if the City needs more money, we need transparency. We need to know where each dollar is being spent.
Catherine Espitia, Tracy
