Editor,
We are categorically against the proposed rate increase. We are both retired on fixed incomes. Although our government pensions have increased it is always only low single digit percentage increases per-year. The City is proposing a 41%-plus increase in the first year. That far exceeds what is reasonable.
We understand that there may be a need to upgrade the wastewater system, perhaps due to the age of parts of the system, but also due to the increase in users (i.e. new homes). There is no reason why existing homeowners should bear the cost for all the new developments.
Like other city services we pay the same rate as much larger families. When the new compost bins were added the collection costs went up evenly for all single-family homes regardless of how much trash, recyclables, and compost is in the bins. We, like many seniors, do not generate anywhere near as much waste as many families.
I recently read that PG&E was considering rates based not just on usage but considering income so that lower income families would not suffer. This seems like an equitable idea.
We realize that it is harder to track how much trash, or wastewater, one home generates but it seems patently unfair to charge a flat rate for these services. It also seems that the more we economize and conserve the more we are charged.
So we urge you to find a more equitable solution to the ever increasing fees.
Thank you for your consideration.
Nadine and Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
