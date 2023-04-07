The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday announced an investment of $584.9 million for infrastructure repairs in fiscal year 2023 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The funding includes $50 million for the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority, which delivers water to 27 member agencies, including local irrigation districts and the city of Tracy, through the Jones Pumping Plant northwest of Tracy and the Delta-Mendota Canal west of town.
The money will be used for the Jones Pumping Plant Control Panel Upgrade Project, as well as for the Delta-Mendota Canal Subsidence Correction Project. They are two of 84 projects funded by the legislation, primarily designed to upgrade aging infrastructure through the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
“We thank Reclamation for providing this funding to advance two projects that are critical to increasing water resilience for the Authority’s members and the farms, communities, and ecosystems they serve,” said Federico Barajas, Executive Director of the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority.
“The funding allows us to not only modernize the operations of the Jones Pumping Plant, but also to advance the Delta-Mendota Canal Subsidence Correction Project – a project that will restore the estimated 20 percent of the conveyance capacity that has been lost due to subsidence along the canal.”
“The rainfall that California has experienced this year, after two years of incredibly dry conditions, reinforces how important the maintenance of our water conveyance systems is to long-term drought resilience,” Barajas added.
The San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority member agencies provide water to over 1.2 million acres of irrigated agriculture in the San Joaquin, San Benito, and Santa Clara Valleys, drinking water for over 2.5 million Californians, and to nearly 135,000 acres of habitat of critical importance to endangered species and migratory waterfowl.
