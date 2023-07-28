Casey Goodall’s entry in the Tracy Camera Club Photo of the Month contest made a splash, taking first place for the month of July.
The club chose a theme of “water” for entries and Goodall said he pondered his photographic options.
“While I explored rivers, lakes, and the ocean, I also wanted to attempt some shots in the controlled environment of my garage, where I could use off-camera flash to freeze the motion of splashing water.” Goodall said.
He decided to try and use an electronic flash to freeze the action of water slashing in a glass.
“I set my camera at 1/250th of a second, the flash synch speed of my camera. Normally, I would have set my ISO at 100 to keep noise at a minimum, but here I increased it to 800 to allow a lower energy level on my flash, which resulted in a faster flash speed that better froze the motion. I used an aperture setting of f/11 to keep all the splashing water in sharp focus,” Goodall said.
He used a medium gray paper backdrop about 10 feet behind the glass of water and then set an off-camera flash to camera’s right, aimed directly from left to right to eliminate any light spillage from illuminating the backdrop. A large white piece of cardboard to the camera’s left reflected the light back into the image.
“I took several hundred shots of me dropping glass ice cubes into the glass of water with one hand as I operated a shutter cable with the other. From those hundreds of shots, I selected three I thought looked good, but I couldn’t decide which of the three I liked best. So, I blended the three images in photoshop to result in the image you see here,” Goodall said.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
