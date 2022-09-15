The Mountain House girls’ varsity water-polo team secured their first win of the season on Tuesday, beating the Johansen Vikings 9-8 in a home Western Athletic Conference thriller.
The Mustangs went through pre-season without a win (0-4) and opened their WAC campaign with a 19-0 home loss to Grace Davis on Monday. However, the team showed an elite mentality to bounce back just a day later and take down the Vikings in the second of three straight home games.
The hosts had to battle from start to finish to bring the win over the line, despite building a 4-1 lead at half-time. Before they knew it, the Mustangs found themselves in a tie game at 6-6 heading into the deciding quarter. But even though adversity hit them again, they did not fold.
The Mustangs showed great resilience and grit to leave the nail biter as the victors, marginally outscoring their opponents 3-2 in the deciding quarter.
It was a crucial bounce back victory for the hosts to get their league season underway. The Mustangs were led by senior Dominique Nazareno who was the catalyst on offense with seven goals on 14 attempts, and she had four steals on defense.
Seniors Harsini Prakash and Eesha Kolikineni chipped in with a goal apiece to help the team over the line. Prakash also had three assists and four steals. Kolikineni allowed four goals and had six saves as the goalkeeper.
Juniors, Bria Eaquinto and Isabella Morales also played a crucial role in the win. The latter had two assists and five steals. Eaquinto chipped in with a steal and an assist. The other goalkeeper, freshman Brooklyn Watson, also had six saves and allowed four goals.
The boys’ varsity team also recorded a win in their match against Johansen. The Mustangs ran out 16-4 victors.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpsports@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.