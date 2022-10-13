The Tracy High varsity boys’ water polo team had a busy weekend competing at the Dixon Jamboree up north and they returned home having won one and lost two matches.
Roseville 12, Tracy 11
The Bulldogs kicked off their tournament run with a narrow 12-11 loss to Roseville. It was a heartbreaking start to the weekend but an offensive display that left plenty of optimism in the camp moving forward.
Tracy was led by senior Jake Herren with seven goals, three assists and five steals. Senior Diego Perea chipped in with a couple of goals. Senior Bryant Martinez and senior Benjamin Melendez had a goal each. Senior Thomas Metge contributed on offense with two assists and three steals.
Oak Ridge 15, Tracy 3
The Bulldogs’ hopes of victory at the tournament were lost in a big defeat at the hands of the Oak Ridge Trojans.
Tracy was outplayed all over the field with goalkeeper senior Dylan Silvera managing to keep the deficit at 12 with five saves. The consolation goals for the ‘Dogs were scored by Herren (2) and Perea. The latter was assisted by Herren.
Tracy 9, Dixon 8
The traveling Bulldogs were able to end the day on a high with another razor tight match that this time went in their favor as they defeated the hosts 9-8.
It was an important, confidence building victory for head coach Tahnee Trew’s team as they will hope to put together a late playoff push in Tri-City Athletic League where they currently sit on a 1-4 record.
The ‘Dogs took down the Rams behind goals from Herren, who scored all nine to cap off an outstanding day from an individual performance perspective. Herren showed great efficiency, only needing 11 shots to do his damage. He also had four steals.
The creation department was split between a number of Bulldogs. Sophomore Julian Penrod-Holloway and Martinez had two each. Senior Paden Amos, Perea, Melendez, and Metge had one each. Martinez also had four steals, Metge had two.
Senior Nick Aquino and Silvera shared goal tending duties with the duo making five saves each. Silvera let in five goals to Aquino’s three.
(0) comments
