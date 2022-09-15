The Tracy High boys’ varsity water-polo team suffered their first defeat of the season in an 11-14 loss at the hands of the Lincoln Trojans in Stockton on Tuesday in the Tri-City Athletic League opener.
The Bulldogs went undefeated in their pre-season schedule, most recently beating Pittsburg 17-11 a fortnight ago, to set up a thrilling contest against the also undefeated Trojans to kick off league play.
On the day, however, Tracy could not string consistent offense together against a very strong Lincoln team. The hosts scored in every quarter, compared to the Bulldogs only managing goals in the second and fourth quarter.
Senior Jacob Herren led Tracy’s offense with two goals, two assists and four steals. Senior Thomas Metge chipped in with one goal and one assists. The Bulldogs had a total 17 shots on the Trojans goal.
In goal, senior Dylan Silvera played the whole game and allowed 11 goals while making eight saves.
