Varsity boys: Davis 17, Mountain House 11
The Davis High boys got off to a strong start and a 6-1 first-quarter lead on Monday at Mountain House High. The Mountain House Mustangs picked up the pace in the second and third quarters, but still finished with the 17-11 loss.
Sophomre Preston Wiedner led the Mountain House offense with four goals. Scoring leaders also included junior Daakshesh Thangavel with three goals and junior Caleb Busuttil with two goals.
Varsity girls: Davis 13, Mountain House 4
The Davis High Spartans took an early lead at Mountain House High on Monday in Western Athletic Conference play. The Spartans were up 5-1 at the end of the first quarter, extending that lead to 9-4 at the half.
A strong effort from junior goalie Eesha Kolikineni turned back many of the Spartans’ early attacks. The Mustangs were held scoreless in the second half. Senior goalie Maya Sharma minimized the Davis offensive effort to hold Davis to four goals in the second half as the Mustangs took the 13-4 loss.
Sophomore Bria Eaquinto scored two of the Mustangs’ goals, and sophomore Michelle David and junior Dominque Nazareno also scored for Mountain House.
Varsity girls: Tracy 14, Ceres 4
The Tracy High girls water polo team traveled to Ceres High on Sept. 9 for a non-league match. Tracy took control of the match with an 8-2 lead, and the 14-4 win put the Bulldogs at 3-0.
Leading Tracy's offense was senior captain Sydney Busevac, with three goals in the first quarter. Junior Sophia Meyers also scored three goals, juniors Lillian Gunther and Halee Kleebsamut scored two goals each and seniors Ellie Moore and Makayla Thomas and junior Melanie Couch each scored a goal.
Leading Tracy’s defense was senior Halee Kleebsamut, and juniors Makena Martinez and Jillian Fry split time playing goalie, and each only allowed two goals.
Varsity boys: Tracy 20, Ceres 11
The Tracy High Bulldogs and Ceres Bulldogs stayed even through the first half of their match on Sept. 9, with a 3-3 tie after the first quarter and a 6-6 tie at the half. Tracy came back in the second half with strong defense, outscoring Ceres 8-1 in the third quarter on the wa to the 20-11 win.
Varsity girls: Tracy 16, Sierra 8
Tracy High’s water polo teams traveled to Manteca on Sept. 8 to face Sierra High, coming home with the 16-8 win. The Bulldogs opened with a 6-0 first-quarter lead, extending that lead to 10-2 at the half.
Leading Tracy's offense was sophomore Skylar Payne with five goals in the match. Sophomore Yuzar Oo scored three goals and juniors Lilian Günther, Jillian Fry and Sophia Myers scored two goals each, and juniors Makayla Thomas and Ariana Munoz also scored goals.
Leading Tracy’s defense were senior captain Halee Kleebsamut and sophomore Abigail Riley, and splitting time at goalie were juniors Makena Martinez and Katelyn Lewandowski.
Varsity boys: Tracy 19, Sierra 7
After a close first quarter the Bulldogs pulled ahead of Sierra to take a 9-4 halftime lead. Tracy then dominated the second half for the 19-7 win.
Junior Jacob Herren led the Tracy offense with eight goals and four assists. Senior Micah Masten added three goals and two assists, and junior Bryant Martinez and freshman Jacob Ballutay scored two goals each. Juniors Anthony Blake, Nicholas Baptista, Benjamin Melendez and Thomas Metge also scored for Tracy. Juniors Dylan Silveira and Nicholas Aquino split time in the goal, with Silveira blocking one of seven shots and Aquino blocking four of five shots.
