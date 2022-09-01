Tracy 17, Mountain House 9
The Bulldogs kicked off their Tri-City Athletic League preparations with a statement rivalry victory over the Mountain House Mustangs at home on Monday.
Head coach Tahnee Trew’s team narrowly missed out on the post season last fall and are looking motivated to right their wrongs this time around. A convincing victory over local rivals would have done a ton of good to their Bulldogs’ confidence.
The hosts were led by senior Jacob Herren on the day. The Tracy No. 8 chipped in with 11 goals, one assist and three steals to guide his team to the opening day win. Herren scored 11 on just 14 shots, setting his conversion clip at 78.6 percent.
Senior Thomas Metge was second on the team in total points contributions with 11, scoring three goals and adding eight assists and one steal.
Elsewhere on the team, senior Bryan Martinez had two goals, one assist and three steals. Senior Peter Perea and sophomore Julian Penrod-Holloway had an assist and a steal respectively. Senior Benjamin Melendez scored one goal and had one steal.
In goal, senior Dylan Silvera allowed five goals on 14 opposition shots — saving nine. Senior Nicholas Aquino allowed four goals and made five saves on nine shots.
Tracy 20 Sierra 10
The Bulldogs backed up their inaugural win with another the next day when they dispatched the Sierra Timberwolves 20-10.
Tracy is starting the season with some valuable early momentum. Individually, Herren has emerged as an early leader for the ‘Dogs.
The senior continued his fine form from the Mustangs game with a fine performance at Sierra. Herren scored 12 goals and added five assists and four steals to lead the way for the Bulldogs once again. His 12 scores came from just 15 shots.
Herren and Metge are en route to forming a dangerous one-two punch for Tracy with the latter chipping in with three goals, eight assists and one steal on Tuesday. Martinez had two goals, five assists, and two steals.
The Bulldogs were thriving all over the field with Melendez also filling the stat sheet with three goals, two assists and one steal. No Bulldog shot the ball at less than 50 percent efficiency.
At the last line of defense, Silvera allowed five goals on nine shots. Aquino let in four goals on nine shots. The pair made four and five saves respectively.
