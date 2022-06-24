Editor,
Don’t just criticize, offer solutions. Case in point is fuel costs. Criticism is rife but I’ve heard no real solutions. I may not have a solution but there are mitigations.
Here in the Central Valley we are hit especially hard by exorbitant gas prices. Many of us commute daily. But there are ways to lessen fuel costs. There are things to ease the cost, maybe not drastically but as the saying goes “a penny saved is a penny earned.” Here are some:
• If you commute to a specific location use public transportation or ride sharing if possible.
• Slow down! I still see vehicles going 70-80 mph on the highway. Slowing to the posted limit will increase fuel economy by 7 to 14%.
• Keep your vehicle in top shape. Modern computer-controlled cars do not need as much maintenance but it still pays to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. Air filters still get clogged, and spark plugs still wear.
• Keep your tires properly inflated. Tire inflation should be checked weekly. Inflate them to the maximum recommended pressure.
• Get the junk out of your trunk! Stop lugging around unneeded extra weight.
• In the old days they used to say “turn off the A/C”. Today it is “turn on the A/C and roll up the windows. Driving at highway speeds with the windows down increases drag and reduces fuel economy.
• Combine trips. My mom would plan out her errands so that she travelled the least distance.
• Don’t buy premium fuel unless your car demands it.
• Look for the cheapest gas station, check the web sites that list gas prices. Saving a couple cents per gallon is money in your pocket.
• And lastly I’ll add this: If you can, leave the SUV or other gas guzzler at home. Use the most fuel-efficient vehicle in your driveway.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.