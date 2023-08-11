Editor,
The city just accepted 16 acres of land from the Ellis property developer. This is land we have been planning to build something on for 20 years. We hope that it will be something sustainable, useful and last longer than any of our current citizens.
What follows is a vision of what could be: Four 50,000 square foot $5-million turnkey warehouses. Sustained by in-ground geothermal ventilation for cooling and heating and a roof completely covered with solar panels.
With roll-up doors around the perimeter, these enclosures could be used for any activity we choose. The doors may be opened or closed to enhance the experience inside. Able to adjust to weather conditions (wind, rain, heat or cold), these structures for public use would be available for use year-round.
A pool could fit inside one of these spaces. An aquatic recreation activity could fit in another one of these spaces. An event space could be in one of these spaces.
The largest builder in the country of these types of structures has an office here in Tracy and could provide invaluable information and insight if we choose to pursue this vision for our park.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.