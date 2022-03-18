Editor,
A recent letter to the editor suggested our Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman was working two full time jobs (Larry Fragoso, “Not so transparent,” Your Voice, Feb. 4). After doing a bit of research it only seems fair to communicate the facts.
Rickman is a sergeant in the California Highway Patrol. He is a respected public servant who receives pay and benefits deserving of a full-time CHP officer.
In November of 2020 Rickman was elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Fifth District seat, representing the southern part of San Joaquin County. Also, a full-time position deserving of his full-time attention as his constituents expected when they elected him.
In a letter to the editor (“Too powerful,” Your Voice, Nov. 26, 2021), Debbie Elliott wife of retired Supervisor Bob Elliot brought this to our attention. As Ms. Elliot expressed “it’s time Rickman keeps his promise and chooses one job.”
It is certainly conceivable someone in public office might have another job. However, as Ms. Elliot articulately points out, these two jobs are unique, primarily because they are both full-time government careers funded by the taxpayers. Do we believe he really is working 16-hour days and making public appearances every evening and weekend?
One could wonder if Rickman ever had any intention of leaving the CHP once he became our Fifth District Supervisor. That would have been the honorable thing to do. I wonder what CHP’s perspective is on this.
From a taxpaying voter’s perspective this is known as double dipping in the amount of $380,000 a year (salary and benefits), at taxpayers’ expense! Ms. Elliot was correct, some politicians get “too powerful” and forget why they are in office.
Robin Cole, Tracy
