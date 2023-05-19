Editor,
Our city of Tracy is getting flooded with houses but no activities for us to do. Our mall is empty, our water park was promised, and the housing is built too close together to have no room for our activities. Some of this land should be used to have fun things, not to have housing everywhere.
Our mall used to be full of fun but now it is empty. In the mall there were many popular stores, food options and fun activities for the kids. The mall had jumpy houses, a merry go round, and little carts to drive around. These stores and activities would have people at the mall for hours. Our mall is empty.
Not only our mall, but where is the water park that the citizens of Tracy were promised many years ago? Our citizens were told that there would be a water park built in the city of Tracy, but that land is still empty. That place would be extremely popular during the summer months and would get people out of the house to have fun! The city was determined to have a water park and yet years later we don’t have one.
Many of these new houses are being built close together. Where is the room for the children to play outside? These houses have barely any room for a front yard and backyard for children to play in. Kids like to go outside and play. They do not like being cooped up in a house all day.
You want us citizens to go out and have fun but do nothing to help us. We want to go out and enjoy life, but we cannot do that if there are not things to do for us. We want a change!
Alli Van Buskirk, Tracy
