Tracy police announced arrests of suspected gang members with guns and narcotics and three men with narcotics and a “ghost” gun in separate incidents earlier this week.
On Sunday at 11 p.m. a Tracy Police officer stopped a car speeding on 11th Street near Lammers Road.
During a search of the car the officer found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number.
All six of the people in the car were suspected gang members from the Bay Area. Five minors were booked into the county Juvenile Hall and an 18 year old man from Livermore booked into San Joaquin County Jail on firearms related offenses.
On Wednesday evening a Tracy Police officer investigated a suspicious car with several people at Lincoln Park. During a search of the car police found 200 assorted opioid pills (Xanax/Fentanyl), approximately $3000 in cash and a loaded "ghost" gun with a 30 round magazine.
Three men from Tracy were booked into county jail on narcotics sales and weapon violation charges.
