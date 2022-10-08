Kurin Singh Jaspal, a 2017 graduate of West High, is one of 730 graduates at Baylor University to collect their diplomas on Aug. 13 at the Waco, Texas, campus.
Singh Jaspal graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism, one of 126 baccalaureate programs at the university.
Bayor is a private Christian university founded in 1845, and is the oldest continually operating university in Texas.
