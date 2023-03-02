A 2008 graduate of West High was among the five people killed when a Care Flight crashed Friday night outside Dayton, Nevada.
Ed Pricola was a flight nurse aboard a Care Flight Pilatus PC-12 that crashed just 14 minutes after takeoff from Reno International Airport. A classmate confirmed that Pricola was a West High alum and a member of the Wolf Pack wrestling team.
At a press conference National Transportation Safety Board’s Bruce Landsberg said the aircraft was operated for hire by Guardian Flight of South Jordan, Utah. According to a social media post, Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health, which is headquartered in Nevada, and Utah-based Guardian Flight.
The aircraft was heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, with Pricola, a pilot, paramedic, a patient and family member of the patient.
The airplane had been cleared to 25,000 feet and only reached 19,000 feet when a radar operator noticed the aircraft was in a descending right turn at a high rate of descent. The radar operator and lost contact with the airplane at 11,000 feet. Icing and moderate turbulence had been reported in the area.
“The evidence we have at this point is that the aircraft broke up in flight. The outboard section of the right wing, the horizontal stabilizer and elevator also departed the aircraft,” Landsberg said, adding that the parts had been recovered nearly three-quarters of a mile from wreckage.
An 11-person investigative team is at the crash site combing the area for parts of the aircraft. The investigation will look at the engines, avionics equipment, the pilot, maintenance records, the fuel on the aircraft, weather conditions, the company’s dispatch procedures and their general policies.
The Pilatus PC-12 was not equipped with flight data recorders or cockpit voice recorder nor was it required to Landsberg said. A preliminary report on the crash should be out in about 2 weeks.
“At that point will be able to add a little bit more to what we know, we won’t have a probable cause though and final report until probably 12 to 18 months after the crash. As long as it takes for us to get to the bottom of this,” Landberg said
The NTSB noted that Guardian Flight operates a fleet of about 60 aircraft across the country. Saturday’s crash was the fourth incident the NTSB has investigated with Guardian Flight over the past several years, with two of those incidents resulting in fatalities.
In a written statement REMSA Health and Care Flight said “Our organization is grieving the loss of our valued team members and extends our deepest condolences to their families. Our job as an EMS agency is to care for the communities we serve, and at this time we also are caring for one another. We are holding our REMSA Health and Care Flight team members and their families close at this incredibly difficult time.”
The other victims in the crash have been identified as pilot Scott Walton, paramedic Ryan Watson, patient Mark “Bear” Rand and his wife Terri.
A GoFundMe for Pricola’s family has been started and can be found at https://gofund.me/990e1151.
