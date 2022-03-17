West Coast Soccer hosted two clubs from the Pacific Northwest at Legacy Fields in Tracy Saturday and Sunday.
As part of their Girls Academy National League, West Coast Soccer hosted Eastern Washington Surf and Spokane Sounders in a 12-game “Fixtures” series where the clubs’ top team from the under-19 to under-13 age groups play each other. Each game result counts towards their Girls Academy conference Northwest league standings and national standing for playoff implications.
“The fixtures are amazing. We have our younger and older teams all playing at the same facility (Legacy Fields) together where they can come support, watch and cheer on their GA teammates and teams,” said West Coast Soccer Girls Academy Youth Director Ryan Daily.
The club had lots to cheer about as the West Coast teams went 9-2-1 for the 12-game series. On Saturday West Coast Soccer dropped their first game 0-2 in the U13 age group, but after that they went on a winning spree for the rest of the day. West Coast won five in a row while out scoring their opponents 29 goals to 5. U13 won 6-1, U14 won 5-0, U15 won 10-1, U17 won 4-0 and the U19 won 4-1 to round out Saturday’s fixtures.
On Sunday West Coast faced a tough opponent in Spokane Sounders but managed to outscore them with 14 goals for and seven against in Sunday’s games. The U19 fell 0-2 and the U15 tied 3-3 in an exciting scoring feast while the U13 won 3-1 the U14 won 2-0, the U16 won 3-1 and the U17 had an impressive performance winning 3-0 playing a player down for much of the second half due to injury.
Overall, West Coast outscored their opposition 43-12 over the weekend.
“This was an incredible weekend of soccer for our club and the first of its kind here in Tracy at the Legacy Sports Complex,” said West Coast Soccer Director Troy Dayak. “It’s very rare that you get a chance to play quality out of state teams right in your back yard. The GA National League is providing opportunities for our area that has never been available before.”
To learn more about the Girls Academy League visit www.westcoastsoccerclub.com.
