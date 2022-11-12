West coders take third at county Hackathon

Members of the West High School Mu Team were among 33 teams that competed on Saturday in the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Sixth Annual H2O Hackathon coding competition. Teams are given a “Hack the Drought” challenge at the start of the day and must design an app to meet that challenge. In this case, they were tasked with designing an app that would reduce the amount of water used in outdoor landscaping. Team Mu placed third in the high school division, winning a $500 prize. Top team for the day was Tigres del Sol from University of the Pacific, first place in the college division, a $1,500 prize, and winner of the Cal Water Golden Spigot Award, a $5,000 prize.

 Courtesy of San Joaquin County Office of Education

